A secondary school principal, Ojodale Philip, has recalled some of the sad events of last week’s attack in parts of Kogi East, by suspected Fulani herdsmen.Philip, the Principal of Community Secondary School, Oganenigwu, said that the school came under herdsmen’s attack around 8.30 am and many people were killed.He said: “I personally was shot at several times but nothing happened to me. In my hands are some of the bullets that were meant to kill me,” he said.This is coming as fears continue to mount in parts of Kogi East over what appears an undeclared war by suspected Fulani herdsmen, following attacks that left scores dead.While the number of those that died from the carnage remains uncertain, some of the residents of the affected areas said that no fewer than 30 people lost their lives while several others were yet unaccounted for during the latest attack on Oganenigwu in Dekina Local Government Area by suspected herdsmen.Reports yesterday claimed that people from some of the affected places, including Abejukolo and Agbenema communities, were relocating to neighbouring Anyigba, Egume and other areas for safety.According to the Oganenigwu Community Development Association, over 200 people had been displaced.They added that over 50 houses were razed by the suspected Fulani herdsmen while residents of the villages around Oganenigwu continue to move away in droves to places like Ologba, Etulutekpe and Iyale.“At present, nobody can say the exact number of casualties on both sides, because many families are yet to locate their relatives,” said a source.The source added that the presence of security agents drafted to the troubled areas was yet to contain the situation.Philip, the Principal of Community Secondary School, Oganenigwu, said, “My school was under attack by Fulani terrorists at about 8.30am, but to God be the glory, no life was lost in my school, but many people were massacred in the village.“I personally was shot at several times but nothing happened to me. In my hands are some of the bullets that were meant to kill me.”Meanwhile, the spot assessment of Governor Yahaya Bello to the troubled communities on Friday did not hold.The governor has however expressed shock over the attack carried out on the people of Oganenigwu and other communities in the Kogi East Senatorial district by bandits suspected to be herdsmen.This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday by the Director General on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo.The statement reads: “The Kogi State Government ensured that the military, the police and other relevant security agencies, including members of the Kogi State Vigilante Services were immediately mobilised to the affected areas following the initial reports.“The violence has since been contained and brought under control. The incident however remains under investigation while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the attackers and bring them to justice.“His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State will conduct on the spot assessment of the distressed communities today.“He will meet with security chiefs and community leaders after which more information will be forthcoming, based on available facts.