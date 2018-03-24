Paul Okoye, the artiste now known as Rudeboy, says he “never left” Psquare and that he waited for two months before he decided to move on with his career.





Peter, his twin brother, left the group in 2017, citing a persistent disregard for his creative input in Psquare. He also said he was no more willing to work with older brother, Jude, whom he claimed was threatening his life.





Speaking tacitly on the matter, Rudeboy told The Nation that in the past, when Psquare would temporarily break up, he would “wait for almost nine months”.





He said: “I never left and I don’t know why people keep asking me that.”





“It might be the fourth time it’s happening but I always wait. But this time the difference is that I did not wait. So I don’t have issues on that.”





When Psquare parted ways in September 2017, it took Paul Okoye some time to get used to the idea of owning the stage alone, but nowadays, he’s starting to get a hang of it.





He said: “There was a bit of a breakdown when it happened and everyone [was] in shock because usually when things happen like that, I wait for almost nine months.





“But this time, I had to move on with my life and under two months, it became normal for me. It’s the same old thing. There’s nothing new. The only part I know is different is performing alone because at the early stage I wasn’t used to it but now, I am used to it.it.





Harping on his new stage name, the ‘Fire Fire’ singer said everyone had always known him as Rudeboy “right from time”.





“People have always called me Rudeboy since the days of Busy Body,” he said.





‘Busy Body’ was a 2007 hit song released by Psquare on the ‘Game Over’ album.