Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has insisted that he will sign the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Bill into Law despite wide-spread criticism.





Governor Wike said this while flagging off the construction of Isiodu Road in Emohua Local Government Area.





He said he would sign the bill passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly to give effect to the legal existence of the Neighbourhood Watch.





The Governor declared that the State Neighbourhood Watch would support security agencies with intelligence and information to prevent criminality in the state.





Governor Wike said contrary to the falsehood being spread by leaders of Rivers APC, the state government was not planning to arm youths to cause mayhem.





The governor said that the State Government would not be intimidated by the propaganda and falsehood on the Neighbourhood Watch.





Governor Wike explained the functions of Neighbourhood Watch





“Security of lives revolves around information and intelligence. Members of the Neighbourhood Watch will gather intelligence and information and pass same to security agencies for the protection of lives and property.





“I will sign the Neighbourhood Watch Bill by next week. All these lies being spread will not stop us. The Neighbourhood Watch is for the good of our people. We have sworn to protect our people.





“I heard one man who calls himself a Senator assessed local media and was saying we should not sign assent to the bill that has already been passed by the Rivers state House of Assembly.









“That Law is very very important an I will not mind them. Whether they like it or not I am waiting for Monday to come so that I can sign that Bill into Law.





“Those who want to die let them prepare now die. The bill must signed to Law. I have no regrets about it,” he said.