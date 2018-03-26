Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west, says he lives each day of his life in fear.





The lawmaker said this in a petition he sent to the United Nations and the envoys of some countries.





Alleging a breach of his fundamental human rights, Melaye sought protection.





Melaye, in the letter personally signed by him and addressed to the UN and other envoys in Nigeria, urged them to help guarantee his fundamental rights to liberty.





“I live each day in constant and reasonable fear for my life, looking over my shoulders and being harassed,” he wrote.





“The situation I am in right now gives me a reason to believe that the law enforcement agencies, particularly the police, are in cohorts with my political enemies and can even go to the extent of terminating my life extrajudicially.





“I therefore seek your intervention in the circumstances to ensure that my fundamental human rights which both Nigeria and your countries are party to are guaranteed and my life protected.”





Meanwhile, the lawmaker has denied the report that he fled the country to escape arrest, describing it as “uncoordinated lies“.





“For the records, I did not flee Nigeria and have no reason to flee my country leaving behind my family as the online paper wants Nigerians to believe,” he said.





“My attention was drawn to this, hence this public statement, lest the unsuspecting members of the public and my supporters believe the lies.





“The lies in the so-called news report is nothing but to cause serious disharmony in the Senate and among united majority senators, who are resolute in defending democracy and its institutions no matter whose ox is gored.”