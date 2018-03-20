Surrounded by many women, the Starboy just can’t see himself committing to one — at least not yet.





Wizkid says the only way he will get married is “if all the women in my life decide to get married to me at the same time”.





He made the revelation during an interview on Sunday at Urban 96 FM.





While discussing his love for Ghana and his collaborative success with R2Bees he shared how he would like to settle down in the Gold Coast towards the end of his career.





“I love Ghana. I feel like maybe when I grow old like with my young girlfriend I can just relocate to Ghana.





To the bemusement of the interviewer, he asked Wiz about his plans to tie the knot and the 27-year-old laughed and said, “I have no plans to get married”.





Deviating to other topics, the ‘Ojuelegba’ singer discussed his musical process and how he achieves hit songs.





“I take my time with music,” he said.





“I let it come naturally. When I go into the studio it depends on how I feel.





“How I feel is gonna reflect on my song or anything I record so I try to always be in a good mood before any studio session.”





The only thing that crosses the mind of the Sony Music artiste whilst in the studio is the thought of his three children.





“I don’t think of anything else when I’m in the studio. Maybe my kids, I’ll think of my kids once in a while maybe when I’m getting tired.





“So I just keep it natural, keep it original every time.”





Being the head of his own record label, it falls on Wiz to recruit the best talent. When asked how many artistes are signed to his label, the Starboy could not give a specific number.





“We plenty die! Because we get some people wey no dey sing sef. Wey just dey signed as friends.”





For Wizkid, when selecting artistes, “the talent is very important and the person as well. Everyone you see in this room, apart from being a great artist they are great people, great individuals.





“That’s what I go for people that are after anything else but being great. We’re trying to be great here and build the next generation of superstars and just keep it going like that. That’s our dream, that’s our goal in this camp.”





Despite his non-stop local and international success, his life still feels like a dream.





“Every morning when I wake up like ‘wow see this fine bed’. Sometimes inside sleep I dey dream say I still dey ghetto.”