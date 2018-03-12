Former Delta state governor, James Ibori, says he has forgiven all the people that ganged up against him, leading to his eventual incarceration in a UK priosn.

Ibori was found guilty of money laundering and was in a UK prison for five years. He was released in February last year.





At a reception organised for him at Ovwor-Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state by one of his Urhobo kinsmen and political associate, Chief John Oguma, over the weekend, Ibori said his imprisonment served as a political sabattical leave.





I have forgiven all those who played one role or the other in my incarceration. It has been a year since I returned from my sabbatical leave. I thank God and the entire Urhobo class for their support. In the days ahead, my actions will express my gratitude to you all,” Ibori said