The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said that he does not need to tender any apology to the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, over the demolition of some houses in the town.The governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, on Saturday, told our correspondent that the demand by the All Progressives Congress for an apology from the governor over the issue was unnecessary.The APC had on Thursday asked the governor to apologise to Oba Adejugbe for allegedly humiliating him when the monarch approached Fayose on behalf of the residents whose houses were demolished without compensation.The opposition party had insisted that the apology became necessary in view of the fact that the governor disrespected the traditional institution by allegedly ignoring the monarch’s appeal to halt the exercise.Fayose had ordered the demolition of several houses to give way to road construction and the New Oja Oba market in the state capital.Some residents complained to the monarch that the demolition was carried out without notice and compensation.The monarch then sought an audience with the governor, which he granted.Adelusi, who spoke with SUNDAY PUNCH on behalf of the governor, accused the APC of a deliberate plot to cause disaffection between Fayose and the king.He reminded the APC that Fayose remained a chief in the Ewi-in-council and would not disrespect the monarch.He said, “The APC is confused and desperately looking for converts. What is the business of APC in this matter? Have the Ado people reported the governor to them, or why is the APC crying more than the bereaved?“There is no disagreement between the governor and Ewi so, he (monarch) does not need any apology from us.”