Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, has opened up on why he delayed the burial of his late colleague, Ali Wakili.





According to Ndume, he told the Imam presiding over the funeral rites of late Wakili to delay the interment, to see if the late Senator would rise from the dead.





Speaking at a valedictory service held in late Wakili’s honour on Wednesday in Abuja, Ndume, said: “Ali Wakili was a hot-tempered person. As we share common name, we also share many things in common. He’s a year older so we always make issues from that.





“He had two wives, I have two wives; he has 10 children, I have 10 children; he has 5 grandchildren, I have 10. I was in the 7th senate, he’s in 8th. So, I use to tell him that I am older.”





Before he could complete his statement, Ndume broke into tears which lasted for seconds before he continued his speech, saying that he deliberately delayed the burial of Wakili with the hope that “the dead will come back to life.”





“I deliberately told the Imam to delay his burial till after Asri (Muslim afternoon prayer held between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30p.m.) hoping something will happen. I remember Hope Uzodinma at the cemetery saying that we Muslims are in haste to bury the dead. That he may come back to life,” he noted.









Recall that late Senator Ali Wakili slumped and died last Saturday in a condition suspected to be a heart attack.