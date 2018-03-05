 ‘I am thinking of running for a political office’- BBOG convener Oby Ezekwesili | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Former Minister of Education and co-coordinator of the Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, have said she may be running for a political office.
Ezekwesili has constantly criticised the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, especially over the remaining abducted Chibok girls still in captivity.

Ahead of the 2019 election, the ex-minister had launched a campaign called 'Red Card', which she said is aimed at getting rid of the two major political parties - PDP and APC - from Nigeria's political space.

According to her, leaders of the two parties who have ruled Nigeria for over 20 years have failed the country, a view many Nigerians also share.

Speaking in an interview on Channel TV, she said she is thinking about running for a political office but did not specify which position she might be interested in.

