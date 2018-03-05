Former Minister of Education and co-coordinator of the Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, have said she may be running for a political office.

Ezekwesili has constantly criticised the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, especially over the remaining abducted Chibok girls still in captivity.





Ahead of the 2019 election, the ex-minister had launched a campaign called 'Red Card', which she said is aimed at getting rid of the two major political parties - PDP and APC - from Nigeria's political space.





According to her, leaders of the two parties who have ruled Nigeria for over 20 years have failed the country, a view many Nigerians also share.





Speaking in an interview on Channel TV, she said she is thinking about running for a political office but did not specify which position she might be interested in.





Watch the interview below:



