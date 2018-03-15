Human Right lawyer, Maxwell Opara, has insisted that the Nigerian Military knows the whereabouts of the elusive leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.





Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Opara claimed that the Military was holding the IPOB leader in custody.





According to Opara, “When the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria said that Nnamdi Kanu violated his bail conditions which is normal, yes they have the right to say it. They went further to apply for summons asking the court to revoke the bail of Nnamdi Kanu.





“While we are waiting to hear their application on the 7th of October, 2017, the military went to his house on the 11th September with an armored car and besieged the place and people were asking why, why? Why should that happen?





“They left only for them to come back on the 14th September 2017 and killed every living thing in that house- dog, fowl, lizard, human being- everything they killed, 28 persons were killed and they left with their copses. I am talking about the Nigerian Army. Since then, we have not heard of Nnamdi Kanu.





“We heard of him last when he called the principal Counsel Ejiofor complaining of the way his house was surrounded by the military. When Ejiofor started calling the line back, up till now, it could not go through. Whether he is dead or alive we do not know.





“It is a very simple thing. Why are we being naïve? Why are Nigerians behaving like this? Even the journalists are not helping matters. Nobody has gone to ask the Chief of Army Staff or Director of Military Intelligence or the Army Public Relations Officer, why should they bring armoured car to his compound?





“They have a very simple case, you can’t intimidate them. Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has filed his action asking the army to produce Kanu.”