Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly has reacted to the dismissal of US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson.





Trump had announced Tillerson’s sack barely 24 hours after President Buhari received him at Aso Rock.





Reacting to the dismissal, the Senator, apparently referring to the symbol of his party which is the broom and the sack of Rex Tillerson, said the Secretary of State, ”left the broom and met the broom.” In other words, he left the government of the APC and was swept away upon return.





Sani on Twitter wrote: ”Rex Tillerson left the broom and met the broom.”





Recall that Ben-Murray Bruce, on Tuesday said Rex Tillerson was a victim of Nigeria’s unemployment. He said the unemployment rate in Nigeria was so high that US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson visited Nigeria and was affected by it.