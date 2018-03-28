Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, says some years ago, he disarmed robbers wielding Ak-47.





Ortom said this while speaking with journalists after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock on Tuesday.





He also clarified the statement by Theophilus Danjuma, a former minister of defence, who asked Nigerians to defend themselves against killers.





The governor said the elder statesman never asked people to take up arms.





“There is need for people to arise to defend themselves not necessarily using weapons that are banned,” he said.





“You can use a stick and disarm someone. Some years ago, I was able to disarm armed robbers with seven AK 47 without anything. I think that is the kind of thing he (Danjuma) was trying to say.





“Nigerians should rise up to do this. Security matters are not just left in the hands of security men, it requires every one of us to put our heads together and be courageous to be able to surmount it.”





The governor said he visited the villa to thank the president for the condolence visit he paid to Benue after the recent killings in the state.





“It is quite assuring that it will be well and I want to thank the President for the support he has shown. I know that this crisis did not just start during his tenure, it precedes this government,” he said.





“When I was serving as minister, my ancestral home was destroyed, 53 people were killed and this was in 2013 when Mr. President was not yet here.





“But I think that what is important is the NEC sub-committee headed by the vice-president which is doing the needful.





“I believe that the meeting we held and the subsequent ones that we are going to hold will definitely proffer a solution to this perennial problem and we sought it out ones and for all.





“But we remain committed to our people and our ranching law and I believe that that is the way forward.’