Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Saturday, expressed shock when he was ordered to pay only N50,000 as the dowry for the daughter of Kano State governor.





Recall that the intra cultural marriage between the Fulani and Yoruba, involving Governor Ajimobi’s son, Idris, and Fatima, Ganduje’s daughter went down in Kano at the weekend.





Ganduje had told Ajimobi, “your son will pay N50.000 as dowry my brother.





The Yoruba governor who was taken aback by the token against the backdrop of stupendous wealth at his disposal glorified God while still in shock.





He, thereafter, said in pleasant surprise, “Laa’ilaha Ilalahu (there is no God save Allah), na so marriage cheap for this side? Abeg add one more for Idris.”





Ajimobi’s request was, however, shut down by a general laughter as the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi who consummated the marriage in line with Islamic principles flagged off the marriage.





President Buhari who was physically present at the Kano Central mosque served as the Guardian to the groom, while the APC national leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu stood for Idris Ajimobi as Guardian and paid N50.000 dowry that was handed over to President Buhari.