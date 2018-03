Former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, has said a ‘Black Panther’ is needed to rescue the 110 girls that were kidnapped from a secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe State.





Atiku stated this while writing his review of the high-grossing Marvel movie, which he watched last weekend.





Writing on Medium, he said: “Seeing another African country come play ‘Big Brother’ to Nigeria made me very sad. We must return to a place of respect.





“We may argue that the film is a work of fiction, but there are many truths in the story — one of them being that young girls are being abducted by terrorists across the northeast of Nigeria, and they need to be rescued.