Former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, has said a ‘Black Panther’ is needed to rescue the 110 girls that were kidnapped from a secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe State.





Atiku stated this while writing his review of the high-grossing Marvel movie, which he watched last weekend.





Writing on Medium, he said: “Seeing another African country come play ‘Big Brother’ to Nigeria made me very sad. We must return to a place of respect.





“We may argue that the film is a work of fiction, but there are many truths in the story — one of them being that young girls are being abducted by terrorists across the northeast of Nigeria, and they need to be rescued.





“Only recently, a band of terrorists stormed another girls’ school in Dapchi, Yobe State. After days of confusing information, it is now confirmed that 110 girls are missing. Nigeria has once again been thrown into sorrow with many of us wishing that there was indeed a ‘Black Panther’ to help rescue the girls.”