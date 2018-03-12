Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered state governors to ensure that people of their states do not “block cattle routes”.





Speaking during a programme on Ekiti State Television, EKTV, Fayose claimed that Buhari gave the directive during a meeting “last week.”





The governor also berated the president over his handling of the crisis between herdsmen and farmers.





Fayose, while quoting the president, said: “People are building houses to block cattle routes.





“If I were to be president of Nigeria, I will not act the way President Buhari is behaving (regarding the crisis).





“The president must be courageous enough to end these mindless killings. He is the president and has what it takes. If I am the president, I will take appropriate steps and stand it down. A criminal is a criminal, whether Hausa man or Yoruba man. If you commit crime, you go in for it.





“I remember when we were in a meeting last week; the president was saying that people are blocking cattle routes. Have you heard that before? How can the president say people are blocking cattle routes? There is no cattle route in Ekiti in the 21st century.





“The president of Nigeria was saying governors should go and make sure they don’t block cattle routes. He said people are building houses to block cattle routes. I was laughing; I didn’t know what to say in council. I just left.”