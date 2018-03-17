Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the visits of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Prof. Paul Emeka as a divine arrangement.





He said their visits were signs of end to killings in Benue.





He made the remark after receiving the two prominent men of God on separate courtesy calls and prayer sessions at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.





The Governor stated that God would raise angels and fighters against the invaders of Benue land.





Ortom, however, charged security agencies to step up their activities with a view to ending the massacre of Benue people.





He said it was high time Nigeriaabandoned the primitive method of animal husbandry and adopted ranching as global best practice, saying as a practical demonstration, he had ranched both his piggery and cattle farms.





While expressing the hope that the visits of Pastor Adeboye and Professor Emeka would end hostilities against Benuecommunities, the Governor said God would not allow His children to perish in a state that had been dedicated to Him.





Earlier in their separate remarks and prayers, the two men of God prophesied victory against the menace of herdsmen attacks both in Benue and Nigeria at large.