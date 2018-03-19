The Peoples Democratic Party has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, and Kogi State Government under the leadership of Yahaya Bello should be held responsible for the killings of over 50 people in Kogi state.





PDP said Buhari-led Federal Government and the Kogi government have failed to take decisive steps in dealing with those behind the crisis, hence they should be held responsible for the killings.





In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the former ruling party said it was pertinent to note that the attack followed the alleged importation of military gadgets by those allegedly linked to the Kogi State Government.





The statement reads, “From every indication, there is no how one can exonerate the APC and its administration at the federal and Kogi State levels from this evil against the people.





“We invite Nigerians and the international community to note that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration did not take any definite steps to ensure adequate security in the ravaged communities, despite a series of security threats, the latest being the illegal smuggling of military gadgets into the state.





“In spite of the allegations by the people of Kogi State that the military equipment was being delivered to suspected marauders, the Buhari-led Federal Government did not take decisive steps to arrest and investigate those fingered in the illegal trafficking, particularly the already indicted aides of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.









“Now that the deed has been done, all we get are apathetic statements and crocodile tears from the Federal Government and the Kogi State Government, while those behind the act are still walking free and probably targeting their next victims.”