The Government of Benue State has cancelled the planned mass burial for victims of Fulani herdsmen attack in Okpokwu area of the state.





The Government initially planned to hold mass burial for the 24 victims of the Omusu Edimoga herdsmen attack on Friday.





Governor Samuel Ortom made the announcement for the burial during his visit to Omusu Edimoga in Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state, where the attack took place on Monday, March 5, 2018.





The herdsmen were said to have invaded the community between 2pm and 3pm on the said day, following an earlier allegation that villagers had stolen some of their cattle.





Some children who were killed during the incident were said to be returning from school.





Twenty four persons were said to have been killed during the attack which left many people injured and several persons missing.





In a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor said, “There wouldn’t be mass burial of victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks in Okpokwu.”





No reason was given for the cancellation of the mass burial.





The statement added that the burial will now take place next week Thursday.





The statement statement said, “A church service, followed by burial of the victims, will take place on Thursday, next week at Okpokwu.”