Governor Samuel Ortom, has stated that protracted attacks on Benue communities by suspected herdsmen was causing humanitarian and food crises.





The governor warned that if the development is not checked, it could result to famine across the land.





He stated this on Thursday when he visited Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in Abagena, Daudu and Gbajimba camps.





According to Ortom, the continued displacement of the people could affect the next planting season, which will lead to food shortage in the state and the country at large.





Governor Ortom appealed to those in position of authority and capable of putting an end to the crisis to do so, saying the displaced children forced out of school could be those of anyone.





While assuring that he would do everything lawfully possible to ensure the return of the displaced to their homes, the Governor expressed optimism that God would rise and wage a war against the invaders.





He promised to sustain the supply of food and other relief materials to the displaced persons, stressing that medical attention would never cease in the camps.





The governor said the visit was to reassure the displaced persons that they were not abandoned in their predicament and that everything was being done to ensure that they return to their homes as soon as possible.





Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Emmanuel Shior, in an address, appreciated the commitment of the Governor in catering for the IDPs, even as he called on the Federal Government to step up support in that regard.