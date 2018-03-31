As Christians celebrated this year’s Easter, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged the people of the state to be hopeful that his administration would bring the menace of herdsmen in the state to an end to enable the thousands of internally displaced persons currently in eight camps across the state return home.He assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to prioritize the security of lives, property and the general welfare of the people of the state. In a statement, the governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akas said, “the death and resurrection of Jesus which is the meaning of Easter is a period when Christians should draw closer to God so they can appreciate His abundant grace and mercy upon their lives in the face of adversities.”The Governor urged the people of the state to continue to show love to one another as Christ Jesus taught his followers.He, however, expressed worry over the increasing number of children and other categories of people in IDPs camps and called on other Nigerians as well corporate organisations to assist the state government in managing the humanitarian crisis.He admonished Benue people to pray for the innocent persons who recently lost their lives in Logo, Guma, Okpokwu and other parts of the state following herdsmen attacks and called for continuous trust in God that things would get better.“I am confident that we will overcome current economic and security challenges and our state will move onto the next level of development.”