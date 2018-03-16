Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that his government is on top of the situation where Ogane-Nigu and other communities were attacked by armed bandits as he is set to visit the affected communities.In a press release signed by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, Governor Bello assured the communities that perpetrators of the heinous crime will be apprehended.“On 14th March, 2018 at about 05:00hrs, an attack was carried out on Ogane-Nigu and nearby communities in the Eastern Senatorial Zone of Kogi State by armed bandits suspected to be herdsmen.The Kogi State Government ensured that the military, the police and other relevant security agencies, including members of the Kogi State Vigilante Services were immediately mobilised to the affected areas following the initial reports.“The violence has since been contained and brought under control. The incident however remains under investigation while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the attackers and bring them to justice,” he said.Fanwo added that Governor will visit the distressed communities today to conduct on the spot assessment. He will meet with Security Chiefs and community leaders after which more information will be forthcoming based on available facts.“The Governor believes nothing compares to the sanctity of the human life and that must be protected by all who believes in humanity.“We urge the people of Kogi State to ignore the conflicting casualty and other figures thrown about by different individuals, organisations and sections of the press as they are mostly baseless and speculative.”