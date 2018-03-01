The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), on Thursday said the Federal Government must spare no efforts to immediately rescue all the abducted Dapchi school girls and others in the hands of Boko Haram insurgents.

A statement by its Secretary General, Dr Khalid Aliyu said the circumstances of the abduction raised serious concern about the genuineness of some security agents to the fight against insurgency.





It condemned the buck passing between the police and the military over the abduction, saying it was an indication that something was seriously wrong.





The JNI therefore said “an example must be set – heads must roll for this negligence. Inquiry is not the only way to go.’’





“In fact, a serious government would have by now put in jail and suspended all negligent security and political chiefs who could and should have protected these innocent children, rather than the rigmarole setting up of an investigative panel,’’ the Muslims umbrella group said.





It added: “If there is worse outcome than the abduction itself, it is the fact that this is the most potent action to frustrate girl-child education in Northern Nigeria, despite the many enrolment campaign efforts for female education.





“No parent now is comfortable especially in the North East to allow his daughter to go to such callously unprotected schools. And the North is the loser! Therefore, this is a wakeup call to the quiescent northern governors.’’





The JNI noted with concern, the growing mistrust among citizens in the North-east, claiming that “any time people provided information on suspected insurgents, the informants are hunted down and many killed within the next 24 hours.’’





It therefore called on government at all levels to collaborate with security agencies to tackle the security threat through proactive approaches.





The JNI directed Imams to conduct `Qunootun-Nawazil’, special prayers during calamities in the last Rak’at of each Salat, to seek Allah’s intervention for the safe return of the girls.





“Likewise, fervent observance of Adhkar (remembrance of Allah) should also be ventured into by all Muslims, as it is a vital tool for easing fears, tension and uncertainties such as the myriad security challenges bedevilling Nigeria.





“Similarly, supplications in Sujood in all circumstances are also paramount.’’





The JNI, however, said in spite of the shocking unfortunate incident, “the remaining final year Dapchi students should be encouraged to write their respective WAEC and NECO exams, even if it be through an arrangement, in another environment.’’





The JNI also said all female secondary schools in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa be provided with maximum security.