Ten persons have been confirmed killed by gunmen that invaded rural settlements in Daffo District of Bokkos Local Government, Plateau State, on Friday.Mr Danjuma Wabas, Councillor representing Daffo District told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the deceased, including five women, four men and an infant, have been burial.Many of the fear-stricken villagers had fled to some other settlements.Among the houses destroyed in the attack was that of a former Deputy Governor of Plateau.Worst hit villages are Ngakudung, Farunhai, Mhorok, Ganda and Warrem-Hotom.Also hit were Maidunna and Josho, where Sen. Joshua Dariye (APC/Plateau Central), took relief materials last week, following an attack on the village in February.Some of the villagers, who spoke to NAN, said that the attackers wore “black uniform” and had sophisticated guns.“The attackers wore black uniforms and with scarfs tied on their heads,” Mr. Malo Mafulul, said at Ganda village.Among those who died in the hospital was Mrs. Naomi Zakaria, who was shot in the stomach, he said.“We rushed her to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos but she died shortly after we arrived there,” he said.Major Umar Adams, spokesman of Operation Save Haven (OPSH), the security outfit in- charge of the state, confirmed the attack also.“Yes, we are aware of the attacks, but we are yet to ascertain the number of casualties.“When the report came to my officers, the first four women that were shot were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. As at that time, only one infant, who is less than one year old, was confirmed dead.“The situation only got worse when some youths mobilized to confront the attackers,” he said.He, however, said that calm had returned to the affected areas, adding that five persons had been arrested in connection with the attacks.Adams said that most of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), were taking refuge in some worship centres in Bokkos town, while some of those injured were being treated at Bokkos Cottage Hospital and Plateau Specialist Hospital in Jos.The STF spokesman urged the people to exercise restraint and allow the security agents to deal with the situation.“The youths should exercise restraint and support the security agencies to restore sanity to Daffo District and Bokkos Local Government,” he said.Mr Simon Angyol, the Chairman of the Interim Management Committee of Bokkos Local Government, also confirmed the attacks and described it as “very sad’’.“The attacks are getting too many. It is a very difficult situation for the entire Bokkos Local Government,” he said.He called on the federal and Plateau governments to come to the aid of the victims, saying that most of them were women and children whose situation had gone beyond the capacity of the local government.Angyol, however, commended the security agencies for their quick response which restored calm to the affected areas.