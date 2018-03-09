Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been fined £20,000 by the Football Association (FA) and warned over his future conduct after wearing a yellow ribbon supporting political prisoners in his native Catalonia.On Monday, Guardiola accepted the FA charge of "wearing a political message", putting him in breach of the organisation's kit and advertising regulations.The City boss began wearing the pin in support of pro-independence politicians Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez, who were imprisoned as part of the crackdown that followed last October's referendum in Catalonia and remain in custody.A brief statement issued by the FA read: "Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been fined £20,000 andwarned as to his future conduct after admitting an FA charge for wearing a political message, specifically a yellow ribbon, in breach of The FA’s kit and advertising regulations."