Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and sacrifice for one another, stating that development and growth can only occur in the nation when all tribes and tongue unite and speak with one voice.Governor Ambode, in his Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said such fundamental values would go a long way in promoting and strengthening the foundation of love, peace and harmony in the country, adding that the season should serve as a reminder to the selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance of Jesus Christ throughout His earthly sojourn, his death and his resurrection.Stressing the essence of the season, the Governor said Jesus exemplified the virtues of selflessness, love and tolerance during his period on earth, and thereby urged Christians to use the season as a period to reflect on their individual and collective roles towards promoting and sustaining that foundation of love, peace and harmony in the nation.“We must therefore see this period as a time that presents us the viable opportunity to think about how we can help to steer our nation back on the road to peace, stability and prosperity, by working in the spirit of togetherness,” the Governor said.He said there was no better time for the country to unite together and eschew bitterness along ethnic and religious lines, adding that no challenge is insurmountable where unity of purpose thrives.“No doubt, Nigeria will surely make faster progress towards the achievement of the peaceful, united, strong, progressive and prosperous country that we all desire if, as a nation, we eschew all divisive, parochial, ethnic and religious sentiments and rivalries, and begin to live more harmoniously with one another, as Jesus Christ enjoined us to,” he said.Governor Ambode commended Lagosians for their continued demonstration and promotion of mutual understanding and peaceful co-existence in spite of existing ethnic, cultural and religious diversities, saying that the cooperation of residents for government programmes and policies was responsible for the massive development across the State in the last 34 months.While wishing all Lagosians a happy Easter celebration, Governor Ambode enjoined them to continue to support his administration to deliver more developmental projects that would make life more comfortable for them.