The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has described the action of the governor at the weekend to reverse the dissolution of the State Executive Council and the 21 Council Administrators within an hour as a manifestation of delinquent governance.The party said the governor’s rigmarole decision on a sensitive issue that affects the lives of the people of the state was a hallmark of his administration ineptitude.Kogi PDP state Director, Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson who spoke on behalf of the party in Lokoja in a statement yesterday said, “The weekend drama has once again reinforced the party’s position that Governor Yahaya Bello is not fit to govern the State.“The last two year of Bello’s administration, has been characterized by inconsistencies in policy making, The weekend drama, has proven once again that the governor is not in charge, and does not have a mind of his own to govern a complex state like Kogi.“The governor’s past hasty decisions to destroy all roundabouts in the state capital, embark on an endless staff screening exercise, the planned sale off of government properties, and all the governor’s other inconsistencies in making policies, has shown poor leadership and brought untold hardships on Kogites. ”The PDP described Bello as a kindergarten governor, whose administration lacks direction, stressing that he has no doubt driven the state to a dead end, with his “one chance” style of administration, “On a daily basis, Kogi State now thrives in the news all for the wrong reasons, all because Governor Bello does not have what it takes to govern a Kogi State in this age of technological advancement and sound leadership skills, required of a leader.“We urged the governor to bury his ego by tendering an unreserved apology to the people of the state over his leadership inadequacies, lack of clear cut policy, and for making the state a laughing stock in the comity of States.“Rather than continue with his trial-and -error kind of administration, where his subordinates call the shot, we urged the governor to seek further knowledge in leadership and governance.“Without mincing words, Kogi State is too big for Bello to manage. The state will certainly be in more trouble if the governor is not replaced in 2019 by the PDP. ”The party also called on the governor to pay salaries of workers in the state, quickly meet the demand of medical doctors in the state who have been on four months strike due to non-payment of their salaries, describing the rate of death in the state following the shut down of health institutions as embarrassing.