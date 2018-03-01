The global search engine, Google, on Wednesday announced the introduction of a new feature that allows job seekers to find employment opportunities.The company said job seekers in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria would be able to use the new job search experience to easily find opportunities suited to them.According to Google, the new product is part of its existing commitment in Sub-Saharan Africa, through its Grow with Google initiatives, to improve economic opportunities for job seekers and employers.Job seekers will be able the use their phones or computers to search on Google for a job, letting them explore, research and find relevant local job postings, Google stated.Speaking at the launch in Nigeria, the Google Country Director, Juliet Chiazor, said, “Finding employment is still very difficult for many people. This new job search experience will help the millions of Nigerians searching for new opportunities. We believe that the web allows anyone, anywhere, of any age, to grow their business, learn the skills they need to get a job, to grow in their career, become an entrepreneur or developer.“This new job search tool will be a key driver for connecting job seekers to open opportunities, helping more people to grow with Google.”To optimise the feature and make it more useful, Google said it was working with partners, such as Jobberman, NGCareers, MyJobMag and other job resource websites in Nigeria.According to it, these collaborations will ensure that Google is able to present job posting content accurately as soon as it is posted to the exact people that will find it most relevant.Chiazor added, “The launch of this new jobs’ search experience is part of our broader commitment to improve economic opportunities for job seekers and employers through Google technologies in partnership with the broader employment industry.“Google is committed to providing useful, accurate and relevant information based on your search queries and helping you connect to your next job. In this way, we hope to make a contribution towards matching job seekers with jobs, and taking steps to tackle the skills gap.”