The former President, who is in Sierra Leone, made this known yesterday in a post on his Facebook page.
He, however, expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious from the looming attempts to impugn his name.
Jonathan said: “It has been brought to my attention that while I am away promoting democracy in Sierra Leone, a campaign will be unleashed against me to falsely impugn my name using both faceless and identified persons.
“When I was in power I said my ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian. Even out of power, I continue to hold that belief.
“What I will say however, is that no matter how far and fast falsehood has traveled, it must eventually be overtaken by truth.”
