The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday passed the much-awaited Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), with approval of five per cent levy on fuel sold across the country.





This was sequel to unanimous adoption of the report on the Bill presented by Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), Sen. Tayo Alasoadura, to the lawmakers during plenary.





The process began under former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2000, with the establishment of Oil and Gas Implementation Committee (“OGIC”).





On Thursday, the Senate released full list of bills so far passed by the chamber since its inauguration on June 9th, 2015:





SENATE BILLS PASSED SINCE JUNE 9TH 2015





1. National Railway Corporation Act 1955 N129 LFN 2004 (Repeal & Re-enactment Bill 2015





2. Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act CAP B2 LFN 2011 (Repeal and Re-enactment) 2015





3. National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (est,etc) Bill 2015





4. Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (est., etc) Bill 2015





5. Electronic Transaction Bill 2015





6. Agriculture Credit Guarantee Scheme Act (Amendment) Bill 2015





7. Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (Est,etc) Bill, 2015





8. Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Bill 2015





9. National Poverty Eradication Commission (Est,etc)Bill 2015





10. North East Development Commission (NEDC) (Est,etc) Bill 2015





11. Erosion Control and Prevention Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2015





12. Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous provision) Amendment Bill 2015





13. Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effuru (Est, etc) Bill 2015





14. Food Security Bill 2015





15. Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015





16. Environmental Managers Registration Council of Nigeria (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015





17. Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015





18. Nigeria Football Federation (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015





19. National Sports Commission (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015





20. Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Bill 2015





21. Witness Protection Programme Bill 2015





22. Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2015





23. Defence Space Agency (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015





24. High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja (Amendment) Bill 2015





25. Air Force Institute of Technology (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015





26. Credit Bureau Reporting Bill 2015





27. 2015 Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill 2015





28. 2016 Appropriation Bill





29. Federal Roads Authority (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016





30. National Assembly Budget and Research Office (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016





31. Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Bill 2016





32. Federal Capital Territory Statutory Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





33. Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun Bill 2016





34. National Lottery Act 2005 (Amendment) Bill 2016





35. Electoral Act №6 2010 (Amendment) Bill 2016





36. Public Procurement Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





37. Petroleum Industry Governance Bill 2016





38. National Inland Waterways Act Cap N47 LFN 2004 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2016





39. Nigerian Ports and Harbours Authority Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





40. JAMB Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





41. Nigerian Customs Service Bill 2016 and Nigerian Customs Service Act (Repeal and Re-enacment) Bill 2016





42. Warehouse Receipts Bill 2016





43. Secured Transactions in Movable Assets Bill 2016





44. Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institution Bill 2016





45. Federal University of Wukari (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016





46. Maritime University of Nigeria, Okerenkoko (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016





47. 2016 FCT Appropriation Bill





48. Appropriation Bill, 2017





49. Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015 and the National Unity and Peace Corps (Establishment, etc) Bill 2015





50. National Open University of Nigeria Act (Amendment) Bill 2017





51. Federal University of Maritime Studies, Oron Bill, 2017





52. National Institute for Legislative Studies Act (Amendment) Bill 2017





53. National Research and Innovation (Est, etc.) Bill, 2017





54. Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act 2004 (Amendment) Bill 2016 and Universal Basic Education Act 2003 (Amendment) Bill 2016





55. Nigeria Financial Intelligence Agency (Est, Etc.) Bill, 2017





56. Institute of Chartered Biochemist and Molecular Biologist Bill, 2016





57. Whistle Blowers Protection Bill 2015





58. Abduction, wrongful restraints and wrongful confinement for ransom bill 2017





59. Prohibition and Protection of persons from lynching, mob action and Extra Judicial Executions Bill, 2017





60. Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2017





61. Hydroelectric Power Producing Area Development Commission (Amendment) Bill 2015





62. Chartered Institute of Entrepreneurs (est., etc.) Bill 2015





63. Chartered Institute of Capital Market Registrars Bill 2017





64. Presidential Inauguration Bill 2016





65. National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016





66. FCT Statutory Appropriation Bill 2017





67. Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017





68. Federal University of Agriculture Kaaba (Establishment, etc) Bill 2016





69. Federal Colleges of Education Act (Amendment) Bill 2017





70. Niger Delta Development Commission (Amendment) Bill 2017





71. Nigeria Arabic Language Village, Ngala (Establishment, etc.) Bill, 2017





72. Nigeria French Language Village, Badagry (est., etc.) Bill, 2017





73. Demutualization Bill, 2017





74. The Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Bill, 2018





75. 2017 FCT Appropriation Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018





76. Arbitration and Conciliation act cap A18 LFN 2004(Repeal and re-enactment) Bill 2018





77. Emergency Powers (Repeal and re-enactment) Bill, 2018





78. Federal University Gashua (establishment, etc.) Bill, 2018 (SB459)





79. National Transport Commission (Est., etc.) Bill, 2018 (SB. 242)





80. Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2018 (SB. 216)





81. River Basin Development Act CAP R9 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (SB. 358)





82. National Centre for Disease Control Prevention (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2018 (SB. 256)









CONCURRENCE BILLS PASSED BY THE SENATE SINCE JUNE 9TH 2015





1. Environmental Health Officers (Registration, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





2. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun Bill, 2016









3. National Judicial Institute Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





4. Prevention of Crimes Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





5. Water Resources Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





6. Endangered Species (Control of International Trade and Traffic) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





7. Agricultural and Rural Management Training (Amendment) Bill 2016





8. Telecommunications and Postal Offences Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





9. Treaty to Establish African Economic Community Relating to the Pan-African Parliament (Accession and Jurisdiction) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





10. Utilities Charges Commission Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





11. Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





12. Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





13. Petroleum Training Institute Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





14. Quantity Surveyors (Registration, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





15. Bees (Import Control and Management) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





16. Advertising Practitioners (Registrations, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





17. World Meteorological Organization (Protection) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





18. Currency Conversion (Freezing Orders) (Amendment) Bill 2016





19. Builders (Registration, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





20. Town Planners (Registration, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





21. University of Abuja Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





22. Corrupt Practice and other Related Offences Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





23. Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency (Amendment) Bill 2016





24. National Agricultural Land Development Authority Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





25. Produce (Enforcement of Export Standards) (Amendment) Bill 2016





26. National Crop Varieties and Livestock Breeds (Registration etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill 2016





27. National Archives Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





28. Value Added Tax Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





29. Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





30. Chartered Institute of Human Capital Development of Nigeria Bill 2016





31. Dangerous Drugs Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





32. Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria Bill 2016





33. Veterinary Surgeons Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





34. Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission Bill 2016





35. Chartered Institute of Public Management Bill 2016





36. Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (Establishment) Bill 2016





37. Oaths Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





38. Institute of Local Government and Public Administration Bill 2016





39. Chartered Institute of Project Management of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill 2016





40. Nigerian Council for Social Work (Establishment, etc.) Bill 2016





41. Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





42. Mortgage Institutions Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





43. National Film and Video Censors Board Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





44. Official Secrets Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





45. Federal Capital Territory Districts Courts Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





46. Pensions Rights of Judges Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





47. Anti-Torture Bill, 2016





48. Federal Capital Territory Hospitals Management Board (Establishment, etc.) Bill, 2016





49. National Child Protection and Enforcement 2016





50. Police Procurement Fund Bill, 2016





51. Federal Capital Territory Water Board Bill 2016





52. Senior Citizen Centre Bill, 2016





53. Animal Health and Husbandry Technologist (Registration, etc.) Bill 2016





54. Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots, Bill 2016





55. Corporate Manslaughter Bill 2016





56. Railway Loan (International Bank) (Amendment) Bill, 2016





57. Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016





58. Chartered Institute of Export and Commodity Brokers of Nigeria Bill, 2017





59. Avoidance of Double Taxation Between the Federal Republic of Nigerian and the Kingdom of Spain Bill, 2017





60. Avoidance of Double Taxation Between the Federal Republic of Nigerian and the Republic of South Korea Bill, 2017





61. National Postgraduate College of Medicine Laboratory Science Bill, 2017





62. Avoidance of Double Taxation Between the Federal Republic of Nigerian and the Kingdom of Sweden Bill, 2017





63. National intelligence Agency Pension Bill 2017





64. Nigeria Academy of Science (establishment etc.)





65. Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (Est, Etc.) Bill 2017





66. Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology Science (Est, Etc.) Bill 2017





67. Franchise Bill





68. Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy Bill, 2017 (HB1,018)





69. Federal Capital Territory Transport Authority (Establishment) Bill HB. 91





70. Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (Fiscal Incentives Assurances and Guarantees) Bill, 2017 HB. 896





71. Chartered Institute of Customer Relationship Management Bill, 2017 HB. 69





72. Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017





73. Vigilante Group of Nigeria (Est., etc.) Bill, 2017 HB718





74. Subsidiary Legislation (Legislative Scrutiny) Bill, 2017 HB13





75. Courts and Tribunal Fines and Financial Penalties Bill, 2017 HB 642





76. Radiographers (Registration, etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017 HB 676





77. Medical Residency Training Bill, 2017 (HB.982)





78. National Road Funds (Est, etc.) Bill, 2018





79. National Climate Change Bill (HB1020)





80. National Agricultural Seeds Council Bill, 2018 (HB. 472)





81. Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport of Nigeria Bill, 2018 (HB. 973)





82. National Security Agencies Protection of Officers Identity Bill, 2018 (HB. 830)





83. Institute of Environmental Practitioners of Nigeria (HB. 1022)





84. National Biotechnology Development Agency (Est., etc.) Bill, (HB. 33)





85. Nigeria Aeronautical Search and Rescue Bill, 2018 (HB. 139)





86. Federal Audit Service Commission Bill (HB. 107)





87. Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (est., etc.) Bill, 2018 (HB 364 & 656)





88. Digital rights and freedom bill, 2018(HB490)





89. Energy Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018(HB72 & 446)





CONSTITUTIONAL ALTERATION BILLS PASSED





1. Alteration of the Constitution to provide for time passage of laws (assent)





2. Alteration of the Constitution to provide for funding of the State Houses of Assembly directly from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.





3. Alteration of the Constitution to include former heads of the NASS in the council of state.





4. Alteration of the Constitution to reduce the period within which the President or Governor may authorise withdrawal from the CRF in absence of an appropriation act from 6 to 3 months.





5. Alteration of the Constitution to provide for immunity of legislature in respect of words spoken or written at plenary.





6. Alteration of the Constitution to abrogate the State Joint Local Govt Accounts and empower each local govt council to maintain its own special account.





7. Alteration of the Constitution to strengthen local govt administration in Nigeria





8. Alteration of the Constitution to provide the INEC with sufficient time to conduct bye-elections and grounds for de-registration of political parties.





9. Alteration of the Constitution to delete the public complaints commission Act from the constitution.





10. Alteration of the Constitution to delete the National Securities Agencies Act from the constitution.





11. Alteration of the Constitution to delete the National Youth Service Decree from the Constitution.





12. Alteration of the Constitution to delete state independent electoral commission from the constitution.





13. Alteration of the Constitution to specify the period within which the President or Governor shall present the Appropriation Bill before NASS or SHA





14. Alteration of the Constitution to reduce the age for the qualification for the offices of president, house of reps and state house of assembly.





15. Alteration of the Constitution to reflect the establishment of the ISA in the constitution.





16. Alteration of the Constitution to remove law making powers from the Executive Arm of Govt.





17. Alteration of the Constitution to provide for the procedure for passing a constitution alteration bill, where the president withholds assent.





18. Alteration of the Constitution to reflect the establishment and core functions of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.





19. Alteration of the Constitution to provide time for the determination of pre-election matters.





20. Alteration of the Constitution to further strengthen the judiciary for speedy dispensation of justice.





21. Alteration of the Constitution to establish the AGF and separate the office from that of the minister for justice (likewise in the states).





22. Alteration of the Constitution to establish the office of the accountant general of the federal govt separate from the office of the accountant general of the federation





23. Alteration of the Constitution to make the office of the auditor general of the federation and states financially independent by placing them on the CRF (states).





24. Alteration of the Constitution to disqualify a person sworn-in as president or governor to complete the term of the elected person from being elected to the same office for more than a single term.





25. Alteration of the Constitution to change the name of the police from the Nigerian Police Force to the Nigerian Police





26. Alteration of the Constitution to provide for independent candidature in elections.





27. Alteration of the Constitution to provide for a change in the names of some local govt councils.





28. Alteration of the Constitution to provide for the appointment of a minister from the FCT to ensure FCT is represented in the FEC.





29. Alteration of the Constitution to require the President and Governor to submit names of nominated ministers or commissioners within thirty days of taking the oath of office for confirmation.









TOTAL BILLS PASSED SINCE 2015 = 197