The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 60 judicial officers for appointment.
In a statement on Friday, Soji Oye, spokesman of the NJC, said the council arrived at the decision at its 85th meeting.
Here is the full list.
- O. O Akeredolu, chief judge of Ondo state.
- Yakubu Gyang Dakwak, chief judge of Plateau state.
- Danladi Muhammed, judge high court Adamawa state.
- Fatima Ahmed Tafida, judge high court, Adamawa state.
- Bulila Ladukiya Ikharo, judge high court, Adamawa
state.
- Bassey Bassey Nkanang, judge high court, Akwa Ibom
state.
- Uwem Freedom Ibritam, judge high court, Akwa Ibom
state.
- Josephine Mbayan Ayua, judge high court, Benue state.
- Imelda Etope Bassey, judge high court, Cross River
state.
- Obo Awusa Obo, judge high court, Cross River state.
- Emmanuel Ubua Agianpuye, judge high court, Cross
River state.
- Ideh Blessing Adaoleh, judge high court, Delta state.
- Edun Ajueyitsi Joshua, judge high court, Delta state.
- 14. Irobosa O. A. Omotosho, judge high court, Edo
state.
- Aigbona T. Momodu, judge high court, Edo state.
- Kabiru Ibrahim Ahmed, judge high court, Sokoto state.
- Isah Muhammed Bargaja, judge high court, Sokoto
state.
- Adamu Muhammed Kafin-Madaki, judge high court, Bauchi
state.
- Joy Lynda Chiama Okibe, judge high court, Enugu
state.
- Veronica Chinyere Ajogwu, judge high court, Enugu
state.
- Esther Nnenna Nkechi Alukwu, judge high court, Enugu
state.
- Musa Kyari Kachalla, judge high court, Yobe state.
- Karima Bulama Yusuf, judge high court, Yobe state.
- Emeka Samuel Nri-Ezedi, judge high court, Anambra
state.
- Obiora Azuka Nwabunike, judge high court, Anambra
state.
- Onwosi Uwabunkeonye, judge high court, Ebonyi state.
- Pinheiro Yetunde Rukayat, judge high court, Lagos
state.
- Ogunjobi Olukayode Ola, judge high court, Lagos
state.
- Soladoye Abiola Oladunni, judge high court, Lagos
state.
- Augusta Uche K. Chuku, judge high court, Rivers
state.
- Ollor Godwin Osaronu, judge high court, Rivers system
- Kabiru Umaru, judge high court, Zamfara state.
- Habibu Mikalilu, judge high court, Zamfara state.
- Bala Musa, kadi sharia court of appeal, Jigawa state.
- Sa’idu Usman Muhammad, kadi sharia court of appeal,
Katsina state.
- Mohammed Lawal Omar, kadi sharia court of appeal,
Katsina state.
- Mustapha Sani Saulawa, kadi sharia court of appeal,
Katsina state.
- Oniye Adebayo Mas’ud, kadi sharia court of appeal,
Kwara state.
- Kasimu Yusuf, kadi sharia court of appeal, Sokoto
state.
- Umar Liman Abdullahi Sifawa, kadi sharia court of
appeal, Sokoto state.
- Muhammad Shehu Turawa Shinkafi, kadi sharia court of
appeal, Zamfara state.
- Kabir Muhammad Hafiz, kadi sharia court of appeal,
Zamfara state.
- Muhammad Sani Randale, kadi sharia court of appeal,
Kebbi state.
- Usman Abdullahi S. Kudu, kadi sharia court of appeal,
Kebbi state.
- Abimbola Ayodeji Olatunji-Daniel, judge customary
court of appeal, Oyo state.
- Abdul Ganiyu Tajudeen Muhammad, judge customary court
of appeal, Oyo state.
- Oyafajo Mikail Afolabi, judge customary court of
appeal, Oyo state.
- Legor Torbira Senewo, judge customary court of
appeal, Rivers state.
- Onyiri Frank, judge customary court of appeal, Rivers
state.
