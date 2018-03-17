 FULL LIST: NJC recommends 60 judges for appointment | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 60 judicial officers for appointment.

In a statement on Friday, Soji Oye, spokesman of the NJC, said the council arrived at the decision at its 85th meeting.

Here is the full list.
  • O. O Akeredolu, chief judge of Ondo state.
  • Yakubu Gyang Dakwak, chief judge of Plateau state.
  • Danladi Muhammed, judge high court Adamawa state.
  • Fatima Ahmed Tafida, judge high court, Adamawa state.
  • Bulila Ladukiya Ikharo, judge high court, Adamawa state.
  • Bassey Bassey Nkanang, judge high court, Akwa Ibom state.
  • Uwem Freedom Ibritam, judge high court, Akwa Ibom state.
  • Josephine Mbayan Ayua, judge high court, Benue state.
  • Imelda Etope Bassey, judge high court, Cross River state.
  • Obo Awusa Obo, judge high court, Cross River state.
  • Emmanuel Ubua Agianpuye, judge high court, Cross River state.
  • Ideh Blessing Adaoleh, judge high court, Delta state.
  • Edun Ajueyitsi Joshua, judge high court, Delta state.
  • 14. Irobosa O. A. Omotosho, judge high court, Edo state.
  • Aigbona T. Momodu, judge high court, Edo state.
  • Kabiru Ibrahim Ahmed, judge high court, Sokoto state.
  • Isah Muhammed Bargaja, judge high court, Sokoto state.
  • Adamu Muhammed Kafin-Madaki, judge high court, Bauchi state.
  • Joy Lynda Chiama Okibe, judge high court, Enugu state.
  • Veronica Chinyere Ajogwu, judge high court, Enugu state.
  • Esther Nnenna Nkechi Alukwu, judge high court, Enugu state.
  • Musa Kyari Kachalla, judge high court, Yobe state.
  • Karima Bulama Yusuf, judge high court, Yobe state.
  • Emeka Samuel Nri-Ezedi, judge high court, Anambra state.
  • Obiora Azuka Nwabunike, judge high court, Anambra state.
  • Onwosi Uwabunkeonye, judge high court, Ebonyi state.
  • Pinheiro Yetunde Rukayat, judge high court, Lagos state.
  • Ogunjobi Olukayode Ola, judge high court, Lagos state.
  • Soladoye Abiola Oladunni, judge high court, Lagos state.
  • Augusta Uche K. Chuku, judge high court, Rivers state.
  • Ollor Godwin Osaronu, judge high court, Rivers system
  • Kabiru Umaru, judge high court, Zamfara state.
  • Habibu Mikalilu, judge high court, Zamfara state.
  • Bala Musa, kadi sharia court of appeal, Jigawa state.
  • Sa’idu Usman Muhammad, kadi sharia court of appeal, Katsina state.
  • Mohammed Lawal Omar, kadi sharia court of appeal, Katsina state.
  • Mustapha Sani Saulawa, kadi sharia court of appeal, Katsina state.
  • Oniye Adebayo Mas’ud, kadi sharia court of appeal, Kwara state.
  • Kasimu Yusuf, kadi sharia court of appeal, Sokoto state.
  • Umar Liman Abdullahi Sifawa, kadi sharia court of appeal, Sokoto state.
  • Muhammad Shehu Turawa Shinkafi, kadi sharia court of appeal, Zamfara state.
  • Kabir Muhammad Hafiz, kadi sharia court of appeal, Zamfara state.
  • Muhammad Sani Randale, kadi sharia court of appeal, Kebbi state.
  • Usman Abdullahi S. Kudu, kadi sharia court of appeal, Kebbi state.
  • Abimbola Ayodeji Olatunji-Daniel, judge customary court of appeal, Oyo state.
  • Abdul Ganiyu Tajudeen Muhammad, judge customary court of appeal, Oyo state.
  • Oyafajo Mikail Afolabi, judge customary court of appeal, Oyo state.
  • Legor Torbira Senewo, judge customary court of appeal, Rivers state.
  • Onyiri Frank, judge customary court of appeal, Rivers state.

