The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that his government’s projects and services are based on the party’s manifesto to fulfil “our binding social contract with the Nigerian people”.

Its Chairman, Dr Philip Idaewor, in a statement, said this would “enable Nigerians see the values and visions of the APC for a new Nigeria where character, ethics and service to our country are values that will enable the emergence of the new nation we all desire”.





He noted that APC “remains the best ideological vehicle to rapidly transform our polity and our country into one that works and one in which the lives of all peoples matter”.





The chieftain commended Buhari for setting up a reconciliation committee led by a national leader, Bola Tinubu, stressing that the move would ensure unity and peace within the party across the country.





“APC needs to be in harmony with itself in order to attract the best minds from within its rank for national development”, he said.





“Reconciliation would also ensure that forces who wish to play politics with the lives of Nigerians under the watch of the APC government are not given the oxygen to foment troubles for political gains.





“All patriots and progressives in our beloved party must join hands with the leadership to ensure that peace, discipline and vitality is restored within and between the leadership and members of the party at all levels”.





Idaewor, however, lamented that, “many of our leaders do not understand the enormity of the challenges they agreed to take on themselves and therefore view all their actions from the lens of political gains.”