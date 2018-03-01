Reactions have greeted the news of the return of Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical trip abroad.While some are thankful for his return in sound health, others pleaded with the president to ensure the safe return of the abducted Dapchi school girls.Yusuf was involved in a motorbike accident on December 26, 2017, and was thereafter admitted at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja where he was discharged on January 12.At no time was there an official statement from the presidency about Yusuf travelling abroad for medical treatment which has made the news a surprise to many Nigerians.Here are some of the tweets:I don’t understand 😒, thought you guys said he was receiving treatment in Abuja.— Edherigho benedicta (@Benedicta_E) March 1, 2018As you’ve received your own son sound and safe please ensure you work on @MBuhari for the safe return of all the Daphi girls. Allah be with you and your family.— Edward Kayode (@eddykappa14) March 1, 2018Thank God for safe return. You are a good woman Aisha. Now that he is safe, can you put all your energy to persuade whoever that is in authority, especially your husband to work assiduously for the release of the Dapchi girls? A visit from first family will not be a bad idea.— James Okene (@JamesOkene) March 1, 2018You guys should work on the state of Nigeria health care system so that next time your son or any government officials will never travel to another Man country for a medical treatment. It’s a shame that Nigerians don’t realise this potential— Saying For All (@Odindi37) March 1, 2018Being received by the state Minister of Health is a bigger shame.— Eminent (@Nwosuvictor01) March 1, 2018I join you in thanking God for your Son but in a Country where scores die as a result of common ailments due to inability to access basic healthcare, certain things ought to be kept off Social Media but what do I know?— JOHNSON A E (@SOLAJOHNSON) March 1, 2018Thank God for the Recovery and Safe Return of your Son Yusuf Buhari. May God Continue to Protect your family.But Ma’am,is it not a Shame That Our Health Sector is Unequipped?Not Everyone has the Wherewithal to Travel Abroad for Treatment.Pls,our Health Sector needs Overhauling— Nzekwe Gerald Uchenn (@NzekweGerald) March 1, 2018I felicitate with you, madam, on the safe return of your son after that horrendous accident on a multi-million naira power bike. But, did he have to be “received” at the airport by a Minister of State? Is your son a govt. official, too? Even you, ma, will agree that’s outrageous.— INTRPD™. (@oscarchim) March 1, 2018So happy about the arrival of ur son but less concern about the death of innocent Nigerians,God will judge you all.— mike ulo (@chimyke82) March 1, 2018Glad for the good news. We love you ma. However, we need to have a breakthrough in our health sector. This will enable us take care of our health here in Nigeria without having to travel abroad.— Peter Oluwole (@Ayoolaglory) March 1, 2018What about our girls go and bring back our girls— Aliyu (@Auwaltinted) March 1, 2018