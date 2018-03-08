Nigeria’s Super Falconets have been drawn in Group D for the U20 Women World Cup that will hold in France in August.They will battle European power-house Germany, China and Haiti for one of the tickets for a quarter final place.For the falconets, the first match which will most likely be the toughest is against Germany on August 6th.Nigeria’s best outing in the competition is a second place finish in the 2010 and 2014 editions.See full draw belowGroup AFranceGhanaNew ZealandNetherlandsGroup BKorea DPREnglandMexicoBrazilGroup CUSAJapanParaguaySpainGroup DHaitiChina PRNigeriaGermany