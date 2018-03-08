They will battle European power-house Germany, China and Haiti for one of the tickets for a quarter final place.
For the falconets, the first match which will most likely be the toughest is against Germany on August 6th.
Nigeria’s best outing in the competition is a second place finish in the 2010 and 2014 editions.
See full draw below
Group A
France
Ghana
New Zealand
Netherlands
Group B
Korea DPR
England
Mexico
Brazil
Group C
USA
Japan
Paraguay
Spain
Group D
Haiti
China PR
Nigeria
Germany
