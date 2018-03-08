 FIFA U-20 Women’s WC: Falconets draw Germany, China, Haiti | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » FIFA U-20 Women’s WC: Falconets draw Germany, China, Haiti

Nigeria’s Super Falconets have been drawn in Group D for the U20 Women World Cup that will hold in France in August.


They will battle European power-house Germany, China and Haiti for one of the tickets for a quarter final place.

For the falconets, the first match which will most likely be the toughest is against Germany on August 6th.

Nigeria’s best outing in the competition is a second place finish in the 2010 and 2014 editions.

See full draw below

Group A
France
Ghana
New Zealand
Netherlands

Group B
Korea DPR
England
Mexico
Brazil

Group C
USA
Japan
Paraguay
Spain

Group D
Haiti
China PR
Nigeria
Germany

