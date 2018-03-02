The Federal Government on Friday gave an assurance that it would complete the ongoing N537m Ojutu bridge in Ilobu, Osun.The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said this while assessing the level of work on some ongoing Federal Government projects in the state.Represented by Mr Adetunji Adeoye, the South-West Director of the ministry, Fashola said that he was impressed with the level of work done at the site.The minister, who noted that the contract was awarded in April 2017, said the contractor had been paid N137m out of the total contract sum.Fashola also said that government was committed to ensuring that all the ongoing projects in the state and other parts of the country were completed on schedule.Also speaking, Mr. Wasiu Atitebi, the Federal Controller of Works in the state, told newsmen that the contract was awarded and to be completed in 12 months.Atitebi said the project was already 50 per cent completed, adding that government did not owe the contractor.Mr Humphrey Eihebholo, the representative of Preconsmith Construction Company handling the project, confirmed that government did not owe the firm.