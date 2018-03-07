The Federal Government has concluded plans to declare a state of emergency in education sector across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.The declaration has been slated for April 2018.The minister of education, Mr. Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the state minister for education, Prof. Anthony Gozie, disclosed this at the 2oth quarterly meeting of UBEC management with the executive chairmen of SUBEB in Nigeria in Lafia.Adamu expressed concerns over the rate at which scores of school children were out of school, poor infrastructure, lack of regular teachers’ training, dearth of instructional materials, among others, calling on all states and other major stakeholders to address the issue.He said: “The President Muhammadu Buhari led administration is vigorously implementing its change agenda in the education sector, as plans have reached advanced stage for the declaration of a state of emergency in the educational sector by the Federal Government in April this year; and it is expected that state governors will do same in their states,” he added.Earlier, the executive chairman, Nasarawa Universal School Basic Education Board, Mr. Muhammad Dan’azumi, had commended Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for his support for the sector, which include the construction of modern classrooms for pupils in primary and junior secondary schools popularly called Ta’al modern schools.