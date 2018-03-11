A female banker attached to one of the new generation banks along market road, Ughelli, Delta State has committed suicide over her husband’s alleged infidelity.The banker, Mrs. Peace Uzezi Akpobaro, 32 and mother of two, was founded dead at her Iwhrekpokpor road residence in Ughelli, Delta State. Sources in the area said husband to the late Mrs Akpobaro had brought home his mistress to be staying with them under one roof, a situation that was said made her took her life.A neighbour at the residence who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “An empty can of Sniper and Fanta was found by her lifeless body which was discovered in the house.” Confirming the incident, a senior police officer attached to the Ughelli ‘B’ Division police station, Agbarha-Otor, explained that her corpse has since been deposited at the morgue of a private mortuary.He said: “We believe she returned home from work on that unfaithful day and ingested the mixture, but investigations into the matter is still ongoing.”