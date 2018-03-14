Lere Olayinka, the Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari for sacking Brigadier-General Paul Boroh (Rtd) as Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for Niger Delta militants instead of the IG of police, Ibrahim Idris.

Buhari replaced Boroh with Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo.





Reacting, however, Olayinka wondered if the President wanted to sack the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, before he ‘mistakenly’ announced the removal of Boroh.





He tweeted, “Did Buhari mistakenly sack the Amnesty International boss thinking it was the IGP that he sacked?”





Idris has been a trending topic in Nigeria since Monday after President Buhari during his visit to Benue claimed the police boss disobeyed his instruction.





Earlier, Lere’s principal, had mocked President Buhari over his claim that IGP Idris flouted his order over the lingering crisis in Benue.









Fayose said it is unfortunate that the president might not know what is happening in Nigeria.