Fayose storms Enugu market, buys carrot, 'pure water' (VIDEO)

Governor Ayodele Fayose on Friday visited Enugu State.


He was received by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

After a meeting, the two leaders took a walk round town.

Crowds cheered as the governors, under tight security, waved back in appreciation.

In a video published on Saturday, Fayose was seen stopping at a market to buy carrot and satchet water.

“How much is this carrot. Give me pure water to wash it”, he told the seller.

