Governor Ayodele Fayose on Friday visited Enugu State.
He was received by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
After a meeting, the two leaders took a walk round town.
Crowds cheered as the governors, under tight security, waved back in appreciation.
In a video published on Saturday, Fayose was seen stopping at a market to buy carrot and satchet water.
“How much is this carrot. Give me pure water to wash it”, he told the seller.
