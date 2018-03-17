Governor Ayodele Fayose on Friday visited Enugu State.

He was received by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.





After a meeting, the two leaders took a walk round town.





Crowds cheered as the governors, under tight security, waved back in appreciation.





In a video published on Saturday, Fayose was seen stopping at a market to buy carrot and satchet water.





“How much is this carrot. Give me pure water to wash it”, he told the seller.





