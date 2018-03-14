Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, on Tuesday, clashed with Babafemi Ojudu, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, on Twitter.

Ojudu is seeking to be elected the next governor of Ekiti.





Fayose had called for the arrest of Ojudu over his campaign billboards. He accused Ojudu of erecting the billboards illegally, by not paying the required fees for it.





“In saner climes, Ojudu will be arrested for erecting billboards without approval of the Signage Agency and payment of necessary fees,” he wrote.





Hours after the tweet created a storm, Fayose deleted it but before then Ojudu hit back at him, accusing the governor of pasting the campaign posters for his presidential campaign through the back door.

screenshot of the deleted tweet

Fayose had declared interest to contest in the 2019 presidential election — an ambition Ojudu described as “jaded”.





Ojudu asked the governor how much he paid relevant authorities in Abuja for the posters he reportedly pasted in the city and also for the ones “littering the whole of Ekiti”.





He wrote: “Just the way you should have been arrested when you pasted posters in Abuja announcing your jaded ambition to be president. How much did you pay to the Abuja authorities?





“Please tell the world how much you have paid for your surrogate posters littering the whole of Ekiti.”

Both men have been at loggerheads for a long time with Fayose being a fierce critic of Buhari, Ojudu’s principal.