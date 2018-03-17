Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has slammed Presdient Muhammadu Buhari for walking on a red carpet during his visit to Dapchi, Yobe State where over 110 students were recently kidnapped.

President Buhari on Wednesday arrived Yobe State for his official visit, alongside the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima and the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.





However, during the visit to the school, where the school children were were kidnapped, Buhari was seen walking on a red carpet.





In a tweet, the governor said, no President would walk on Red Carpet during a visit to a State where 110 school girls were abducted.





Fayose tweeted, ”In saner climes, no President will walk on Red Carpet during a visit to a State where 110 school girls were abducted by insurgents and their whereabouts is unknown.”