Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, is against a ceasefire agreement with Boko Haram insurgents.

On Sunday, Lai Mohammed, minister of information, said the federal government had been in “wider cessation-of-hostility” talks with the insurgents.





He said the ceasefire talks secured the release of the 113 students and pupils kidnapped from Dapchi, Borno state, as well as the police officers’ wives and the University of Maiduguri lecturers also abducted by Boko Haram.





Writing via his Twitter handle on Monday, Fayose wondered why the government would discuss ceasefire with the insurgents, despite claims that the group has been defeated.





Fayose said Mohammed’s statement shows “someone is obviously lying to Nigerians”.





“How can you discuss ceasefire with the same Boko Haram you claimed to have defeated and decimated?” he wrote.

After the criticisms which trailed the army’s claim, Femi Adesina, spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, said Boko Haram had been degraded but not defeated.