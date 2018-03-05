Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister on Monday lambasted Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo for saying Christians and Southerners are the greatest beneficiaries of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.





Addressing journalists in Lagos, the Vice President insisted that Christians got more juicy appointments under Buhari’s government.





But reacting to the statement, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain said Osinbajo’s remark is like, “saying human beings are the greatest beneficiaries of hell.”





In a series of tweets, the former Minister stressed that Osinbajo is under the curse of Aso Rock.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “Christians and southerners are the greatest beneficiaries of Buhari’s govt.-VP Osinbajo.





“Surely even the madness of blind fanaticism and misplaced loyalty has its limits. If there is a need to provide any further evidence to prove that the Villa curse is real, this is it!





“Saying southerners and Christians are the greatest beneficiaries of Buhari’s government is like saying human beings are the greatest beneficiaries of hell.





“The truth is that Nigeria is as much of a paradise for southerners and Christians as hell is for damned and lost souls.”