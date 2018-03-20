President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with former Vice-President Namadi Sambo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Sambo was vice-president to former President Goodluck Jonathan during the last administration.The meeting of the two leaders, which was held inside the President’s office, lasted about 25 minutes.The former vice-president arrived the Presidential Villa at about 12:00 noon and went straight into the President’s office.He left the premises at about 12.25pm.“It was a a private meeting,” Sambo simply told State House correspondents before stepping into his waiting car.Sambo has not been a regular visitor to the Presidential Villa since he and Jonathan left office on May 29, 2015He had, in 2017, visited Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in his office; while he also joined Buhari for a Jumat service in commemoration of the nation’s independence last year.The meeting of the two leaders came barely 24 hours after Osinbajo openly accused the administration Sambo served of “grand corruption.”Speaking at the Seventh Presidential Quarterly Business Forum for Private Sector stakeholders on Monday, Osinbajo had said the difference between the present administration and that of Jonathan was that Buhari’s administration was not corrupt.He had said, “Today, with less revenue, we have increased capital funding by 400 percent as the minister has said, in power, works and housing, in defence, transportation, agriculture.“If we want to do analysis in Nigeria, it is either fraudulent or ignorant if we do not bring money that belongs to corruption into the mass.“This is what distinguishes, in my own respectful view, this administration from the other. I can say that with what I have seen, if you have a President who is not corrupt, 50 percent of your financial problems are over. This is what I have seen, I can demonstrate it with facts and figures.“If the President is corrupt, the entire financial system is compromised and that is what we have seen with the figures we have just seen. That is something that is absolutely important that we must take into account.”