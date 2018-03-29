The Eko Expo Hall of the Eko Suites is brimming with dignitaries ahead of the commencement of the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium.Among the dignitaries that have arrived are former SGF, Babachir Lawal and former Governor Adebayo Alao-AkalaThe deputy national chairmen of the APC North, Senator Lawali Shuaibu and South, Eng. Segun Oni have arrivedAlso present are Gov. Umar Ganduje, Kano; Gov Abiola Ajimobi, Oyo; Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Senator Barnabas Gemade, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, Senator John Akpanudoedehe.