Among the dignitaries that have arrived are former SGF, Babachir Lawal and former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala
The deputy national chairmen of the APC North, Senator Lawali Shuaibu and South, Eng. Segun Oni have arrived
Also present are Gov. Umar Ganduje, Kano; Gov Abiola Ajimobi, Oyo; Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Senator Barnabas Gemade, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, Senator John Akpanudoedehe.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.