President Muhammadu Buhari has said that even the worst critics of his All Progressives Congress, APC-led government will agree with him that they have tried in the area of securing the country.President Buhari also condoled with families of the victims of killings in Taraba, Yobe, Benue, and other parts of the country.President Buhari made the comment in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu on Monday in Taraba state during his tour round troubled areas in the country.“I came here mainly to have this forum with leaders, traditional rulers and the state government to extend my condolences to all those who have lost loved ones and properties.“I am appealing to the traditional rulers not to give up in pursuing peace. The country has to be secured before you can manage the economy.”Buhari also assured the people that his government is doing necessary actions to resolving the crises between herdsmen and farmers.According to hom, even the “worst critics of APC will agree that we have tried in improving the security situation in the country, right from the Boko Haram attacks.’’Buhari also said the security of the country has improved since his administration began in 2015.He however assured that perpetrators of the dastardly acts across the country will be brought to book.