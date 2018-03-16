The Gunners, who beat AC Milan 5-1 on aggregate in the round of 16, face CSKA at home in the first leg on 5 April and will then travel to Russia for the return fixture on 12 April.
Writing on Uefa.com, Arsenal reporter Daniel Thacker said: “Although CSKA came out of the Uefa Champions League, Arsenal will be relieved with the draw. They’ve avoided Atletico Madrid - [Arsene] Wenger’s stated aim - while the dangerous Marseille and Leipzig are paired together.
“The first leg at home will be crucial - establish a good lead, and the Gunners should have enough to hold on in Moscow and reach the last four.”
The Arsenal-CSKA Moscow tie could also have a political slant because of the current tensions between the UK and Russia. BuzzFeed’s Chris Applegate wrote on Twitter: “Given current UK-Russia tensions, Arsenal being drawn away to CSKA Moscow in the Europa League is one of those you file under ‘awkward away trip’.”
In the other Europa League last-eight ties RB Leipzig play Marseille, Atletico Madrid face Sporting Lisbon and Lazio will take on RB Salzburg.
Europa League quarter-finals draw in full
RB Leipzig (Ger) vs. Marseille (Fra)
Arsenal (Eng) vs. CSKA Moscow (Rus)
Atletico Madrid (Esp) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Por)
Lazio (Ita) vs. RB Salzburg (Aut)
