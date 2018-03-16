Arsenal will play CSKA Moscow in the Europa League quarter-finals after the draw was made at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.The Gunners, who beat AC Milan 5-1 on aggregate in the round of 16, face CSKA at home in the first leg on 5 April and will then travel to Russia for the return fixture on 12 April.Writing on Uefa.com, Arsenal reporter Daniel Thacker said: “Although CSKA came out of the Uefa Champions League, Arsenal will be relieved with the draw. They’ve avoided Atletico Madrid - [Arsene] Wenger’s stated aim - while the dangerous Marseille and Leipzig are paired together.“The first leg at home will be crucial - establish a good lead, and the Gunners should have enough to hold on in Moscow and reach the last four.”The Arsenal-CSKA Moscow tie could also have a political slant because of the current tensions between the UK and Russia. BuzzFeed’s Chris Applegate wrote on Twitter: “Given current UK-Russia tensions, Arsenal being drawn away to CSKA Moscow in the Europa League is one of those you file under ‘awkward away trip’.”In the other Europa League last-eight ties RB Leipzig play Marseille, Atletico Madrid face Sporting Lisbon and Lazio will take on RB Salzburg.RB Leipzig (Ger) vs. Marseille (Fra)Arsenal (Eng) vs. CSKA Moscow (Rus)Atletico Madrid (Esp) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Por)Lazio (Ita) vs. RB Salzburg (Aut)