The European Union on Friday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the release of the abducted Dapchi school girls.President Buhari receives released Dapchi School Girls in State HouseThe EU in a statement by its Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Catherine Ray, expressed relief over the release.The union therefore called for the liberation of other girls in the custody of the Boko Haram“”With great relief that we learnt about the release of the majority of the abducted Dapchi girls in Nigeria.“They can now return to their families and have the opportunity to rebuild their lives. Yet not we cannot forget that not all were so fortunate.“We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the girls that lost their lives.“’We renew our solidarity with all the girls still held captive and call for their liberation,” it stated.The EU called on the Federal Government to ensure that urgent measures are taken to avoid repeated abductions and violence.”All young people have a right to safe education and the EU will work with Nigeria in supporting efforts to secure this objective,” it stated.NAN reports that federal government said friendly countries and international organisations negotiated the release of the schoolgirls.The 105 girls were released on Wednesday, a month after they were abducted by Boko Haram in Dapchi, Yobe State.