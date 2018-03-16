Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN has criticised the National Assembly for reordering the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, election sequence.





The constitutional lawyer insisted that what the law says on the matter is clear.





He noted that it is only INEC that had been empowered to organize and fix dates for elections.





Sagay further advised the electoral body not to obey any overriding of President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto.





He described the action of the NASS to re-order the election sequence as given by INEC as unconstitutional and self serving.





In a chat with New Telegraph, Sagay said: “To start with, l don’t want to pride myself that I’m a constitutional lawyer.





“I think I am among the lawyers, who need to use the constitution. Therefore, I am learning as I am going.





“Now, if you check the provisions of the law in the constitution about this, it says the INEC is to organize and another word I can’t remember now.





“The second word implies being totally in charge of arrangements of elections.”





Buhari had on Tuesday turned down the amended Electoral Act bill in letters addressed to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.