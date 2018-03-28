House of Representatives may take a legal action against purveyors of $30,000 bribery allegation on most of its members to withdraw their support from the electoral amendment bill that altered the sequence of elections in Nigeria.It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently rejected the bill, saying it ran at variance with the constitutional powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to fix election dates.But the National Assembly vowed to override the president on the bill to essentially put the parliamentary polls ahead of the presidential election.But debating the bribery allegations at Wednesday plenary, the House picked holes with the reports, denying such unhealthy development emanating from within.“Let me make it abundantly clear that bribery and corruption is a criminal case. You don’t speculate on a matter that can be so injurious and damaging to someone’s character. This is fake news. If anyone has received any money, I am not aware of this. This is a matter that is ripe for litigation,” the House Leader, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila stated while making his contribution.He insisted on taking the matter to court to test the veracity of the reportorial claims.But the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara said that the matter needed to be first referred to the House Committee on Ethnics and PrivilegesAccording to him, it was the responsibility of the committee to investigate and advice the House on the next line of action.With the understanding of the members, the speaker hit the gavel, committing the matter to the Committee.