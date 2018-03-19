Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i of Kaduna State has disclosed that competency tests for secondary school teachers will soon be conducted across the state.





He said the test is aimed at separating incompetent teachers from those that are competent.





The state government, had in September 2017 conducted similar test for the over 30,000 primary school teachers in the state, following which 21,780 who failed to obtain 70% pass mark were sacked and replaced with newly recruited 25,000 teachers.





Writing on Sunday via his Twitter handle, @GovKaduna, el-Rufai noted that the state is committed to restoring the integrity of the teaching profession.





“We are doing our best to restore the integrity of the teaching profession. We have finished tests for primary school teachers and we are going to administer competency tests for secondary school teachers.”





The competency test for primary school teachers and subsequent sack of those that failed the test caused verbal war between the governor, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the umbrella body for workers, Nigeria Labour Congress.